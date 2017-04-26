The View From Pluto: Grab Your Popcorn and Scouting Reports, It's Browns Draft Time

The Browns have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft

The NFL draft begins Thursday night. For Browns fans, it's the equivalent of the Super Bowl. The team has the No. 1 pick after going 1-15 this past season.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says the Browns have 11 total picks, and five of the top 65 selections.

Pluto says fans will be glued to ESPN watching the draft experts analyze the players.

“I’ve talked to several Browns fans. Here’s what they’re doing for the draft parties: Hotdogs. Beer. Soft drinks. Popcorn. Scouting reports.”

Doom and gloom
Pluto says Browns fans are “not handling this well.”

“One fan said to me, ‘They’ll just mess it up anyway.’ Then [fans] go through the Book of Lamentations for football fans: Courtney Brown from 2000, Brady Quin from 2007 and, poor Tim Couch, he was good but then he got hurt. Trent Richardson. Every failed draft pick.

"We are so drafted out. Our brains just feel like this empty wind tunnel."

I have to admit by now, we are so drafted out. Our brains just feel like this empty wind tunnel.”

Garrett or Trubisky?
Pluto says the best player in the draft is Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. But, the Browns may be inclined to take North Carolina quarterback and Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky with their first pick.

“He is considered the best quarterback in the draft.” But, Pluto is quick to add that this is considered a very weak draft for quarterbacks. “In some other drafts there would not be this frenzy over Trubisky.”

Trubisky started just 13 games in college. He was a backup to Marquise Williams.

“He broke school passing records in 2016 and then he was planning to come back and be the quarterback in 2017 but the NFL fell in love with him.”

“The odds are he’s not the next Bernie Kosar," Pluto says. "But they’re saying an average quarterback would actually look pretty good for the Browns."

Pluto does not like the idea of the Browns picking Trubisky No. 1. But he says if they do, he hopes they opt to develop him and not start him September 10th against the Steelers.

With trepidation, Pluto says the Browns likely will take Garrett at No. 1. “But you just don’t know. The NFL likes to keep the drama going.”

Cleveland sports fans have been enjoying a banner year with a Cavs championship followed by an Indians team that's likely bound for the postseason. But for the Browns, the focus is on building for the future. The Browns open the season Sunday in Philadelphia, and WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says there’s already a twist to this game that has fans lamenting and second-guessing.