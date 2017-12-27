The View From Pluto: No Need To Sweat Cavs Christmas Day Loss To The Warriors

By 3 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors
Credit WKSU

The Cavs’ Christmas Day loss to the Warriors shows they still have some work to do to compete against the defending champs. The Cavs lost 99-92 in the first meeting between the two teams since the NBA Finals.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says there were pluses and minuses from Monday’s game for the Cavs.

Plus: The pace
Pluto says he liked that the Cavs slowed down the pace of the game, which kept the Warriors under 100 points. 

"That's how the Cavs need to play Golden State. Quit trying to run with these guys and turn it into a track meet. Golden State likes to play that way because they have a lot of guys talented to do that. The Cavs have some, but I believe they are the second-oldest team in the league."

Minus: The bench
Pluto says the Cavs' bench had a setback on Monday. "The Cavs are averaging like 40 points a game from the bench -- the fifth-best in the league. But on Christmas Day, they shot 6-for-21 from the field. I think a couple of guys were introduced to [this rivalry]. This isn't just any other game on Christmas. These two teams don't like each other."

Plus: Dwyane Wade
Pluto says one exception to the floundering bench was Dwyane Wade. "He went to the foul line; he got some rebounds and got some assists. You could tell Wade was ready for this kind of game."

The missing pieces
Pluto calls the Christmas Day game "a wash" in some respects because two key players were missing.

The Warriors' Steph Curry has been out since Dec. 4 with an ankle injury. He averages 26 points and 6.6 assists per game. The Warriors say he could be back in action this week. 

The Cavs are still waiting for Isaiah Thomas to make his debut. Signed in the off-season as part of the Kyrie Irving trade, Thomas has been sidelined all season while he recovers from a hip injury.

"He's posting videos of himself dunking balls. I guess he's feeling better," Pluto says. "He probably could play now. But the Cavs must make sure he's absolutely ready to return. You can tell that when he gets all set it will kick them up to a higher level. Last year Isaiah averaged 29 points a game for the Celtics. He averaged nine points a game in the fourth quarter. He was one of the top clutch players in the NBA."

Pluto says with Curry and Thomas in the lineup, "We will see a different-looking game." 

The two teams meet again Jan. 15 in Cleveland.

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavs
Isaiah Thomas
Dwyane Wade
Steph Curry

Related Content

The View From Pluto: The Cavs Have Found Their Chemistry, Even Without Key Players

By Nov 29, 2017
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

After getting off to a slow start, the Cavs have been on a roll. They're on a nine-game winning streak, their longest in the regular season since 2015. And, they’re doing it without a couple key players acquired in the offseason. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says this new-look team has finally figured out how to win. 

The View from Pluto: Cavs Opener Shows LeBron James is Still the Best in the NBA

By Oct 18, 2017
LeBron James has been to five consecutive NBA Finals
Wikipedia

A crowded court

The Cavs won their highly-anticipated season opener against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, 102-99. Irving demanded to be traded over the summer and landed in Boston. The new-look Cavs added Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and LeBron James' former Miami Teammate and friend, Dwyane Wade.

Add them to James and Kevin Love, and the court can feel a little crowded.

“You have so many guys who are used to shooting the ball, and you only have one ball,” said WKSU commentator Terry Pluto.

Cavs Want to Talk About Thomas' Talent, Not His Hip

By Ryan Landolph Sep 7, 2017
Isaiah Thomas
YouTube

The Cleveland Cavaliers have introduced guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae  Crowder and center Ante Zizic this afternoon. The trio was acquired in a trade last month that sent former Cavalier Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

Thomas’ injured hip raised red flags about the deal. General Manager Koby Altman lashed back at reporters who questioned Thomas’s medical condition.