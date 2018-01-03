The View From Pluto: Why The Browns Are Keeping Their 1-31 Coach

By 6 hours ago

Hue Jackson has a 1-31 record in his two seasons
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Now that the Browns have completed their winless season, questions are swirling about why the team is sticking with head coach Hue Jackson. Owner Jimmy Haslam maintains that Jackson will return next year. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says no coach in NFL history has a 1-31 record in just two seasons. 

Pluto says Haslam made it clear a month ago that he intended to keep Jackson as his head coach in 2018.

The new GM's coach
Haslam fired General Manager Sashi Brown with four games to go in the season and that same day hired former Kansas City General Manager John Dorsey. "Haslam told Dorsey, 'Hue Jackson is your coach.'"

And Pluto says Dorsey felt he'll try to make it work, because he has plenty of resources to build around. The Browns have four of the top 35 picks in the draft, including the No. 1 and 4 selections. Dorsey will also have around $100 million in salary cap space to play with. 

I don't think anyone would blame Jimmy if he changed his mind and fired Hue Jackson

Why Jackson?
Pluto says he's surprised the team is sticking with Jackson, considering Haslam has fired three coaches and three general managers since he bought the team in 2012.

"Haslam was very enamored with going to get Jackson when he was an offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals. And I think Haslam, who has been criticized nationally and locally for hiring and firing too quick, just didn't want to do it again. But at this point, I don't think anyone would blame Jimmy if he changed his mind and fired Hue Jackson and let Dorsey hire his own coach."

A post game confirmation
Pluto says Haslam even reiterated his commitment to Jackson after Sunday's season finale loss to Pittsburgh. "He told a group of us reporters, 'Just to be clear, Hue Jackson will be the coach in 2018. Questions?'"

Pluto says Haslam said he doesn't think Jackson has lost his magic.

"Jackson has done a very good job of convincing Jimmy and Dee [Haslam] that he can get this thing turned around if he gets some good players," Pluto says. 

Pluto says he pressed Haslam to explain where there's been progress. "He said the progress is uneven. Basically, he didn't answer the question. Because there is no answer. There is no progress."

"Usually I'm not just, 'drop 15 football bombs and level the building and start all over.' But I would have been fine with that in this case."

Still, Pluto says, ultimately owners can do what they want -- and don't have to answer to disgruntled fans -- even those who organize an 0-16 "Perfect Season" parade Saturday around the stadium. 

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Cleveland Browns
Hue Jackson
Browns

Related Content

The View From Pluto: John Dorsey is The Browns' 'Fix It Now' General Manager

By Dec 13, 2017
John Dorsey

The Browns have brought in a new general manager whose goal is to turn around the franchise – quickly. Owner Jimmy Haslam fired Vice President Sashi Brown last week after the team won just one game in two seasons. That same day, Brown was replaced by former Kansas City General Manager John Dorsey.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says Dorsey is partly credited for reviving the Chiefs during his four years there.

The View From Pluto: The Browns Must Be Cautious About Josh Gordon's Return

By Nov 8, 2017
COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is getting what’s likely to be his final chance to play in the NFL. Gordon returned to Berea Tuesday after being conditionally reinstated by the league. He’s been suspended over and over again during his pro career for substance abuse issues.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says the team needs to go slow with his return.

Browns Fire Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown

By Ryan Landolph Dec 7, 2017
Paul DePodesta (left) and Sashi Brown
Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns fired their executive vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown. Owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement that Hue Jackson will remain the coach for this year and 2018.

The View From Pluto: Browns' Front Office Hits A New Low During The Bye Week

By Nov 1, 2017
Paul DePodesta (left) and Sashi Brown
Cleveland Browns

The winless Browns hit a new low during their bye week. The team failed to make several deals ahead of yesterday’s NFL trade deadline.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says he expected the team to acquire a quarterback, but then nothing happened.   

The Browns are 0-8 for two consecutive seasons, so it seemed likely the team would try to make something happen ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. 