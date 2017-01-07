Voice Recorder and Possible Human Remains Recovered From Plane Missing Over Lake Erie

By Elizabeth Miller Jan 7, 2017
  • photo of Lake Erie recovery diver
    Divers from Underwater Marine Contractor recovered the voice recorder on Friday.
    UNDERWATER MARINE CONTRACTORS

Dive teams Friday recovered possible human remains in Lake Erie from a plane that disappeared a week ago.  From Great Lakes Today, Elizabeth Miller reports on the crash Dec. 29th that left six dead.

Cleveland’s interim director of Port Control, Fred Szabo, says divers found what appear to be human remains on a seat from the plane late Friday afternoon.

“We reviewed it, photographed it, and the medical examiner is currently analyzing those remains to determine whether or not they are in fact human remains.”

Divers also recovered the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, which the National Transportation Safety Board will ship to Washington for their investigation. The agency has already started collecting documentation about the aircraft, the pilot and the weather.

Calling hours for four of  those on board -- John, Sue, Jack and Andrew Fleming -- will be Sunday at Canfield Presbyterian Church in Canfield. A memorial service will be 11 Monday morning at the church with a second service in Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Also believed to be killed in the crash were Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

