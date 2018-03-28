To Vote in Ohio's May 8 Primary, You Must be Registered by April 9

The registration to vote in Ohio’s primary on May 8 is quickly approaching. 

If you want to vote in May, you need to register by April 9. You can do that by going to your local board of elections or online through the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

Voters will decide one statewide issue: Changing the process for drawing lines for Congressional districts. And voters will decide party primaries for candidates for all of the state’s top offices, including governor.

Ohioans who are  17 now but will be 18 by the November election can register now and vote for candidates in the May primary but not for issues. 

Ohio congressional redistricting
May 8 primary
voter registration

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof acknowledged to the state’s GOP central committee that the way Ohio divides its congressional districts has been good to Republicans for decades. That’s because Republicans have controlled the state Legislature when it’s redrawn the map every 10 years. But Obhof cautioned things are bound to change.