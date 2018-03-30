Voters Aren't Sure How Local and State Governments Would Pay for Most of Trump's Infrastructure Plan

President Trump was in Ohio Thursday to promote his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan. He spoke to a crowd of builders at a construction equipment training facility in Summit County.

Infrastructure in Ohio

In typical Trump fashion, the President began with a boast.

"I was good at building stuff … maybe better than I am a being president," Trump said.

In 2016, Trump lost this county toHillary Clinton by 8 percent. But it was among just a few such counties and Trump took the state by 9 percentage points , with the help of voters like Rick DiGeronimo, vice president at a construction firm called Independence Excavating.

"We dig up stuff, install utilities, we demolish things,"

He says the president’s proposal wouldn’t just be good for his business; it’d also be good for the region, which has lots of roads and bridges in need of repair. But under Trump’s blueprint, local and state governments and private companies would pay for almost 90-percent of new infrastructure spending.

If that’s the plan, DiGeronimo is unsure on how that would play out.

"I would be skeptical of how that would be possible. I mean I don’t see the cities and local governments being able to come up with that money," he said.

But he says, any investment is better than none.