Walsh University to Preserve Hoover Co. History Through Museum in Former Union Building

Walsh University is preserving a little bit of the history of the Hoover Company by turning a former union building into a museum.  

The building is the former headquarters for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1985.

The union represented thousands of Hoover workers before the local closed earlier this year.

It represented nearly three thousand workers at its peak.

The former president of the union local Nick Tomey says the planned museum will honor the workers who helped make the Hoover Company a success.


“Any company that is successful has to have good employees that give themselves to that company. And it’s important to know that (The Hoover Company) was great because of the employees that worked there on both sides of the aisle way. There was a lot of great people throughout the years that made the Hoover Company what it was.”

The union donated the building to Walsh University in November.

No date has been set for completion of the museum.

