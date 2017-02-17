Warmer Winter in Ohio Leads to Early Allergy Symptoms This Year

With increasing temperatures in Northeast Ohio this week, doctors are saying that allergy patients should start taking their medication earlier.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 50’s and 60’s this weekend.

Dr. Grace Ryu is an allergist working at Midwest Allergy. She says her two biggest concerns with the warmer temperatures are mold caused by biological decay and tree pollen.

Starting allergy medications early

“I was telling my spring allergy patients, 'By mid-March, you should probably start your meds.’ Well, now I’m re-thinking that, that they should probably start now instead of waiting. So if they usually take anti-histamines they should probably start that.”

Ryu says that while tree pollen is starting earlier, the mild winter has been creating mold for weeks.