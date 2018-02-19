Warren's Packard-Delphi Complex Could be in Play Again

By 11 hours ago

A recent bankruptcy court ruling could clear the way for the sale of the Packard-Delphi industrial site in Warren. 

Former Warren native Christopher Alan owns AutoParkit. The international automated garage company is expanding and he wants its manufacturing to be at the old Packard site. But, he’s been unable to buy it from the local owner. Now, that owner is out of the picture. Following a bankruptcy filing a trustee is in control of selling the property.  

Enzo Cantalamessa, Warren's safety-service director says Alan has the financial backing and the needed jobs and environmental deals with the state.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Warren Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa says he and other economic development planners are optimistic Alan will be able to close the deal because he has the finances.

“He’s also the only one that has obtained the commitment of Jobs Ohio and Ohio EPA to work with him on the clean up of the property.”

The site is believed to be contaminated from decades of industrial operations.

Tags: 
Warren
Packard
AUTOParkit
Delphi

Related Content

New Life Is Stirring At Old Packard Electric Plant

By Feb 26, 2017
Old Packard plant
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Plans are proceeding for bringing a major industrial operation to the  century-old Packard Electric site in Warren.  It’s the idea of a former Warren-native now living in California who says it could create 800 to 1,000 local jobs.

Although he is a successful West Coast developer, Christopher Alan is still fond of his home town. That’s one reason he chose it as the site for all design and manufacturing for the automated parking systems company he owns.

Plans For A New Manufacturing Facility in Warren Are Moving Ahead

By May 8, 2017
Christopher Alan
Tim Rudell / WKSU

A California company has dropped its plan to buy the old Packard Electric plant in Warren.  However Autoparkit, which builds robotic parking garage systems, is still planning to set up operations in the city. 

West  Coost entrepreneur Christopher Alan grew up in Warren. When he decided the old Packard plant back home would be a good place to make his automation he tried to buy it. Last month the deal fell through.