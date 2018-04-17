A Week into Early Voting, More Ohioans Request Ballots but Fewer File So Far

  • A photo of Secretary of State Jon Husted (R-Ohio) casting an early in-person absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections early voting center.
    Secretary of State Jon Husted (R-Ohio) casting an early in-person absentee ballot at the Franklin County Board of Elections early voting center.
Ohio voters are a week into early voting for the May primary. They're deciding hundreds of local issues, a major statewide issue on how Congressional maps are drawn and the party candidates for five major statewide offices. 

Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Jon Husted, urges people to vote while acknowledging that there’s usually low turnout in primaries – on average, under 30 percent.

“But there have been 140 elections over the course of the last four years that have been decided by one vote or tied, and so one vote really can make the difference and make sure that your voice is heard," Husted said.

Husted, who’s Mike DeWine’s running mate in the Republican primary for governor, says more than 116,000 absentee ballots have been requested and more than 11,000 people have cast their votes. That’s 10 percent more requested ballots than at this point before the primary four years ago.  About 50 percent more Democratic ballots have been requested than Republican ballots.

So far, fewer people have actually case those ballots then at this point four years ago.

Related Content

Early Voting in Ohio Was Up This Year, But Not Because of Reforms

By Dec 28, 2016
photo of voting stickers
WKSU

A new report shows changes made to increase early voting opportunities in Ohio have not led to an increase in voter participation.

On Election Day 2004, voters in some parts of Ohio stood in long lines. Some left without voting. Since then, Ohio has allowed early voting by mail or in person. But election statistics analyst Mike Dawson says those changes haven’t increased voter turnout. 

Early Voting In Ohio Ends; Let Election Day Begin

By Nov 7, 2016
Political signs
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKS

Early voting in Ohio ended this (Monday) afternoon, with some boards of elections around the state reporting record turnout for in-person voting. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more from the Stark County Board of Elections, where the total easily surpassed four years ago.

When the doors closed at 2, voters were still pulling into the crowded parking lot and disappointed to learn their only remaining voting option is Election Day.

Early Ohio Voters Describe This As The Most Important Election of Their Lifetimes

By Nov 6, 2016
Stark County Board of Elections
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Thousands of people lined up outside county boards of elections today, waiting to cast ballots in what some described as the most important election of their lifetimes.

The line wrapped around the Stark County Board of Elections even before the city’s largely African-American churches began their formal Souls to the Polls efforts.

Mark Bigsbee says, while the election of Barack Obama was inspirational for him, the election of Hillary Clinton is more crucial for national security.