In a Week of Twists, Congress Steps Into the Deportation Case of Amer Adi

By 1 hour ago

Amer Adi celebrated what he thought would be a delay in his deportation case two weeks ago, only to be jailed Tuesday. Tonight, the U.S. House stepped in to order a review of his case.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Editor's note: This interview with Fidaa Musleh was done just before a U.S. House committee voted tonight on a special bill that, once again, changed the status of her husband's deportation case. The story has been updated to reflect the later events.

A Youngstown businessman got a temporary reprieve last night, with a special action by a House subcommittee forcing the Department of Homeland Security to take another look at his deportation case. It was the latest twist in a week that whipsawed Amer Adi and his family. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with his wife, Fidaa Musleh,  -- just before the latest news broke – about a week that began with what she called a cruel trick and humiliation.

A last-minute reprieve
Amer Adi has been fighting deportation over a decades-old claim that his first marriage was a sham. The popular Youngstown community leader even had the support of Congressman Tim Ryan, who introduced a special bill to the House Judiciary Committee to force a review of the case. But the bill was going nowhere, and Adi’s wife, Fidaa Musleh says they had resigned themselves to leaving the country for Jordan on Jan. 7. Instead, ICE announced it would reconsider. Musleh says they embraced that turn and had few qualms when they showed up at a regular immigration check-in Tuesday.

Then, “we walk in and the officer says, ‘I’m not going to beat around the bush. We’re taking Amer into custody.’ I was outraged. Why? Why would you trick us? We had our tickets, we had our bags. We were voluntarily leaving. Nobody was resisting. This man did not commit any crimes, he did not violate any laws. Why are you doing this?”

ICE has said it gave Adi’s case a full review and it had basically run its course.

Musleh says she didn’t agree, but accepted that.

'Why would they change the whole procedure? ... The only thing I can see is to humiliate him. Make him an example to the rest of the world: This is what we do if you speak up.'

“I’m drained,” she says. That’s why they were voluntarily leaving. But surprise word that they could stay, followed by the surprise arrest “felt as if it was some type of conspiracy.

“Why would you let this man buy a ticket, have his bags ready to go, sell his home … and then you trick him into going back thinking there is something positive that ICE had to say to him.”

A hunger strike
She says she got no explanation from the officer, and their immigration lawyer, David Leopold, got nothing from his supervisor.

Musleh says her husband told her of his plans for a hunger strike of water and salt they day he was taken into custody.  

“I went back into to talk with him and him a hug. They had him behind glass. I didn’t even get to say goodbye.”

She says she continues to parent her four girls, some of whom are in college.

“I have to stay strong. I have a business in downtown Youngstown. I can’t stop. I have to keep going for him, for the girls.’”

A question of trust
But she says she intends to join her husband if he is deported to Jordan. “He’s my husband of 29 years. I’m sticking with him through thick or thin.”

She thinks the intention of his hunger strike was to ensure he wasn’t held for months. But neither of them expected they would be able to return to the life in Youngstown they had known.

“I don’t’ trust ICE. I don’t trust anybody. … Why would they change the whole procedure to trick him? The only thing I can see is to humiliate him. Make him an example to the rest of the world: This is what we do if you speak up.”

But a few hours after this interview, Fidaa Musleh got word that speaking up had helped, at least temporarily. Rep. Tim Ryan’s bill ordering a Homeland Security review is likely to gain Amer Adi a six-month stay and release from jail. Ryan was jubilant, but says the system shouldn’t depend on the intervention of a congressman. 

Tags: 
Amer Adi Othman
Amer Adi
Fidaa Musleh
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Deportation

Related Content

Youngstown Businessman Jailed, Ordered Deported Two Weeks After Getting a Reprieve

By Jan 16, 2018
photo of celebration of Al Adi
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

In a surprise reversal, U.S. immigration officials took a Youngstown businessman into custody today, less than two weeks after granting him a temporary stay. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the arrest, which was condemned by a Northeast Ohio congressman and a prominent supporter of President Trump.

Youngstown Businessman Gets A Repreive From Deportation

By Jan 5, 2018
Amer Othman Adi in his downtown Youngstown business
Congressman Tim Ryan's office

Youngstown entrepreneur and downtown business owner Amer Othman Adi is not leaving the country this weekend. Immigration authorities had ordered him deported because of questions about the legality of his entry into the U.S. 39 years ago.  But, a groundswell of local support for Adi backed them off, for now.

The government says Adi married a U.S. citizen when he came to America, got a green card, then the couple divorced; it maintains the marriage was a sham. Although he offered evidence for years that the nearly three year marriage was real, he was finally ordered to leave. 

U.S. Rep. Ryan Says the Adi Deportaton Case Demonstates What's Wrong With the Deportation Push

By 56 minutes ago
Photo of Congressman Tim Ryan
U.S. HOUSE VIDEO

The case of a Youngstown businessman took another dramatic turn tonight as he sat in a jail, on a hunger strike and awaiting deportation.

The House Judiciary subcommittee on immigration passed a special bill to force the Department of Homeland Security to re-review the case of Amer Adi. Adi has been fighting deportation for decades over claims his first marriage was a sham. The plan to deport him drew protests from the Youngstown community and Congressman Tim Ryan, who pushed the special bill. Ryan celebrated last night’s action, but called for systemic change.