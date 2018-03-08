Welcome to Akron: Sculptures, not Signs

By Brandon Bounds 6 hours ago
  • Photo of one sculpture
    Akron says the sculptures will say something special about the city.
Akron will be installing four new statues for visitors to be greeted with.

City Mayor Dan Horrigan came up with the idea a little over a year ago. He contacted local artists to create these sculptures and have them symbolize the city’s culture.

Spokesperson Ellen Lander Nischt says Horrigan wanted to catch the eye of visitors when they come to Akron.

“He really felt that the entry points to our city are a reflection of our community. They welcome visitors. They welcome residents. And the existing welcome signs are very old,"  Nischt said. "They’re from the '80s, kind of like small little wooden signs and he really wanted to do something that was much more attractive and featured a lot of our local artists. We’re happy it’s finally coming to fruition.”

The statues will feature a blimp, a tree, a globe and references to music. The statues are expected to be installed in the next two weeks.

Akron
Mayor Dan Horrigan
sculptures

Akron's Horrigan Promises a New Approach to Spur Neighborhood 'Downtowns' and a New Main Street

By Feb 28, 2018
Horrigan State of City Address
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

In his state of the city speech today , Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced initiatives to boost 10 neighborhood business districts and to transform downtown.

During the speech, Horrigan launched “Great Streets Akron” to boost access, public spaces, safety and small businesses in 10 neighborhoods that were once their own small downtowns.

Akron Becomes The First City to Partner with eBay to Spur Local Retail Sales

By Jan 20, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The city of Akron is teaming up with eBay to help its brick and mortar businesses make the move toward a digital marketplace. 

They’re passionate about their customers, they are hiring, they are exciting and full of energy. We love entrepreneurs! We’re builders, and the sense I get is that Akron is a building town, and that’s why we’re here.

Ebay’s CEO Dan Wenig told small business owners and media his reasoning for eBay’s interest in making Akron their pilot city for the “Retail Revival” initiative.

Curated Storefront Puts Art at Downtown Akron's Street Level

By Feb 25, 2018
The installation called Candy Coated, Koi fish, Gemstones & Hearts.
The Curated Storefront / Joseph Levack Photography

Passing through downtown Akron will now be a little more colorful thanks to a project called Curated Storefront.

The project puts art installations in buildings at street-level, including vacant spaces, in an effort to make urban areas more welcoming. There are 13 installations in all.

Creative Director Courtney Cable says she hopes the project brings more people to downtown Akron.

Akron Business Owner Starts Magazine for Fellow Entrepreneurs

By Feb 22, 2018
cover for the first edition of "Official B.A.B.E. Magazine."
OFFICIAL B.A.B.E. MAGAZINE / OFFICIAL B.A.B.E. MAGAZINE

A local entrepreneur is doing her part to help other African-American business owners find success.

Da’Shika Wells is the founder of Akron-based VineWorks Marketing. Last month, Wells launched an online publication to guide entrepreneurs through some of the obstacles she’s experienced.

Wells says the "Official Black and Brilliant Entrepreneur Magazine,” or “B.A.B.E. Magazine,” offers advice to black business owners, one of the fastest growing sets of entrepreneurs.