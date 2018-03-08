Welcome to Akron: Sculptures, not Signs

Akron will be installing four new statues for visitors to be greeted with.

City Mayor Dan Horrigan came up with the idea a little over a year ago. He contacted local artists to create these sculptures and have them symbolize the city’s culture.

Spokesperson Ellen Lander Nischt says Horrigan wanted to catch the eye of visitors when they come to Akron.

The ideas behind the statues.

“He really felt that the entry points to our city are a reflection of our community. They welcome visitors. They welcome residents. And the existing welcome signs are very old," Nischt said. "They’re from the '80s, kind of like small little wooden signs and he really wanted to do something that was much more attractive and featured a lot of our local artists. We’re happy it’s finally coming to fruition.”

The statues will feature a blimp, a tree, a globe and references to music. The statues are expected to be installed in the next two weeks.