Welser-Möst Out for Start of Cleveland Orchestra Summer Concerts

By 1 hour ago
  • The summer stage at Blossom will be without Franz Welser-Möst for at least the opening concert.
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will not be leading the opening concerts of the Orchestra’s summer season.

The Orchestra says Welser-Möst has a bacterial hand infection and will not conduct the Star-Spangled Spectacular concert in Downtown Cleveland on Friday June 6 or the opening night concert at Blossom Music Center on Saturday June 7.

Assistant Conductor Vinay Parameswaran is conducting the concert June 6 at Mall B in Cleveland, which celebrates the Orchestra’s 100th season.

At Blossom June 7, Former Music Festival Director Jahja Ling will step in for the opening night concert, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

Welser-Möst has been with the orchestra for 16 years. The Orchestra has not said when he will return.

