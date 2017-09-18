Western Lake Erie Deals With Algae Blooms and Calls for More Than Studies

Lake Erie near Oregon, Ohio
Credit ELIZABETH MILLER / IDEASTREAM

Western Lake Erie’s algae bloom is in full swing – and the water is a sickly green.  

A t Maumee Bay State Park near Toledo, Ohio, the lake looks like it’s covered in paint. Thick lines of scum swirl around as the sun beats down.

Charter boat Capt. Don McGee takes a group of students and reporters to the middle of the lake to describe what’s floating around.  He’s fished Lake Erie for over 30 years. He says it isn’t going to get healthy overnight, but more needs to be done.

"We can study the lake and study the lake and study lake;  all the studies do is study," said McGee.  "We know a lot of the things that are happening, what’s happening, why it’s happening. We need to figure out how to get that accomplished quicker."

The boat trip was part of a Lake Erie tour, a closer look at the algae bloom problem and some of the people tackling it.  They include a farmer who has made changes to limit nutrients like phosphorus from running into streams that lead to the lake. Others represent organizations that use wetlands to filter nutrients out of water before they end up in the lake.

Harmful algae blooms plague western Lake Erie summer after summer.  The blooms shut down beaches and can threaten drinking water.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo, and WXXI Rochester. 

algae blooms

Related Content

Algae Blooms Cost Ohio Homeowners More Than $150 Million

By Aug 20, 2017
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

Ohio State University researchers have found that the state’s algae blooms not only seriously harm lakes, but property values of houses surrounding them.

The study finds those combined values for houses near four algae-infested lakes fell by more than $150 million from 2009 to 2015. Additionally, sales prices for houses adjacent to algae-affected Grand Lake St. Mary's and Buckeye Lake regions saw sale prices drop by more than 22 percent.

Lake Erie Is Expected to Experience One of its Largest Algae Bloom This Summer

By Elizabeth Miller / Great Lakes Today Jul 14, 2017
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

A significant harmful algae bloom is predicted this summer in western Lake Erie.

A significant harmful algae bloom is predicted this summer in western Lake Erie. This year’s algae bloom could be one of the biggest on record.  And it means folks out on Western Lake Erie will see green scum on the water.

Lake Erie's Rise in Water Levels Constitute Little Concern for Flooding and Algae Blooms

By Lydia Taylor Jun 7, 2017
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

Water levels are at near-record highs in Lake Erie. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the water levels are 9 inches above normal, tied to a very rainy spring.

Ohio State’s Stone Lab on Lake Erie is focused on science, education and research concerning the Great Lakes.  Research coordinator Justin Chaffin says the high levels could cause some minor flooding for people living along the lake.

A Lot of Spring Rain Likely Means a Lot of Algae Blooms in Lake Erie This Summer

By Elizabeth Miller May 30, 2017
Lake Erie algae bloom
NOAA

The more rain we have in the spring, the bigger the Lake Erie algae bloom in the summer. And it’s been a wet spring. 

Algae blooms in western Lake Erie are primarily due to fertilizer chemicals running off farm land. Some blooms can become toxic, shutting down beaches or sickening people and pets.

Rain helps phosphorus migrate from farms to the lake through rivers including the Maumee in western Ohio – and tracking from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, can predict the size of an algae bloom.