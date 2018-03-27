What Will Replace Ohio's Medicaid Expansion if Dewine or Taylor Replace Kasich?

By 22 minutes ago
  • photo of Save Medicaid rally
    Thousands have rallied at the Statehouse to battle GOP plans to eliminate the Medicaid expansion.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Medicaid expansion is one of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s signature accomplishments, but it’s likely to be gone if either his lieutenant governor or the attorney general is elected to replace him. And that would create a crisis for some 700,000 Ohioans in Medicaid expansion, most of whom are chronically ill or drug addicted. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler asked both Republicans about their plans.

Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor both say Medicaid expansion is not sustainable. The attorney general says he believes Congress will give states flexibility through block grants and waivers to come up with customized Medicaid programs.

“We will design that program working with the General Assembly to take care of the problems we have, but we’ve got to make some changes.”

The lieutenant governorsays she’d do that too, but she’d also push voters to pass a billion-dollar bond issue with zero interest loans “to incentivize the private sector to build out the continuum of care that’s needed for all of those living in addiction today.”

Though DeWine says he’s being blunt, he’s been criticized for not being more specific about what he would do beyond redesigning Medicaid expansion with changes such as work requirements.

Tags: 
medicaid expansion
John Kasich
Mike DeWine
Mary Taylor
2018 election

Related Content

Lt. Gov. Taylor Further Seperates Herself from Kasich, Saying She'd Eliminate Medicaid Expansion

By Matt Richmond Sep 19, 2017
Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Republican candidate for governor, Mary Taylor, unveiled a set of proposals for health care in Ohio on Monday that includes shrinking Medicaid in her first budget if she gets elected next year. That puts the current lieutenant governor in opposition to a key issue for Gov. John Kasich -- Medicaid expansion. 

Disability Advocates Fear Impact Of Medicaid Cuts In GOP Health Plan

By editor Jun 6, 2017

Several decades ago, Evan Nodvin's life probably would have looked quite different.

Nodvin has his own apartment just outside Atlanta, in Sandy Springs, Ga., which he shares with a roommate, and a job at a local community fitness center. He also has Down syndrome.

"I give out towels, and put weights away, and make sure people are safe," the 38-year-old says.

To get to and from work, Nodvin relies on rides from people who are hired to help him. He also has a counselor to help him do daily chores like grocery shopping, cleaning and cooking.

Conservative Think Tank Criticizes Gov. Kasich's Medicaid Expansion Decision

By Jul 6, 2016
John Kasich
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A conservative think tank that’s been opposed to Medicaid expansion is sounding off on reports that the state may face a billion dollar problem in the next budget, set to be introduced in January. 

Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid expansion included a sales tax on Medicaid managed care organizations, which has brought in a billion dollars in tax revenue and matching federal money.