Which Ohioans Are Heading to Donald Trump's Inauguration?

51 minutes ago

Six state senators and seven state representatives from Ohio will go to the inauguration, along with many state officeholders. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says there will be many attending who aren’t elected officials, and aren’t even Republicans.

Three of Ohio’s four Democratic members of Congress will attend, along with Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who says he has to work with Trump on trade and infrastructure.

“I’m going to remind him that I’ll work with him on these things and against him if he tries to accomplish a billionaire agenda, which is surely what seems to be what he wants,” Brown said.

Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis, who’s also a Republican strategist, says he’ll be there too: “It’ll be a great opportunity to start the unification process for Ohio Republicans.” 

The Ohio Republican Party, which recently ousted Chairman Matt Borges and replaced him with Jane Timken, of Stark County, won’t be sponsoring a state inaugural ball, though there will be hosting smaller events. The party is said to be having financial problems.

