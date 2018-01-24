Whirlpool Adds Jobs at Its Ohio Plant as Trump Administration Bumps Up Tariffs

By 22 hours ago

Credit Google Earth

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced increased tariffs on imported washing machines. U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, a Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, strongly support the move, saying it’s good for Ohio manufacturing.

The administration approved a 20 percent tariff on the first 1.2 million washers imported to the U.S., bumping up to a 50 percent tariff after that.

Brown said that’s good news for Whirlpool and workers at its northern Ohio manufacturing plant in Clyde.

“This decision will mean more of these Ohio-made washers in homes across America, more jobs in Clyde, more security for these Ohio workers.”

Whirlpool North America’s Vice President Aaron Spira said the company will add 200 new manufacturing jobs at the plant.

“We have over 10,000 manufacturing jobs at multiple manufacturing facilities and the jewel in that crown is our Clyde, Ohio, washing facility where employ over 3,000 people.”

The Trump administration said it’s fighting back against cheaper, Chinese-made washers by LG and Samsung flooding the market.

Tags: 
Whirlpool
trade
Washing machines
Rob Portman
Sherrod Brown

