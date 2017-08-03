The White House Pushes Limits On Legal Immigration

President Donald Trump has endorsed legislation that would cut the number of legal immigrations allowed into the United States by half over the next decade.

The new proposal calls for drastic cuts to family-based immigration programs that allow siblings and grown children of U.S. citizens and legal residents to apply for green cards. (Minor children and spouses would still be able to apply.) A point system based on factors such as English ability, education levels and job skills would be created to rank applicants for the 140,000 employment-based green cards distributed annually.



The restriction on education, skills and language ability led to a tense debate in Wednesday afternoon’s press briefing.



Full exchange between Stephen Miller & @acosta on Statue of Liberty & immigration. “It reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree.” pic.twitter.com/9eHTiNaR4G — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2017



We take a look at the tough path to passage for this legislation and what the president hopes to gain from this fight.

