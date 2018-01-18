White Nationalists Consider a Suit After Kent State Turns Down Their May 4 Request

Kent State University has turned down a request from white nationalists to hold an event at its Student Multicultural Center on May 4. That’s the 48th anniversary of the day the National Guard shot 13 students protesting the Vietnam War, killing four.

The white nationalists maintain it's free speech

The university says it values respectful dialogue “including ideology that is controversial or offensive.” But it says it can’t accommodate the event during the busy final weeks of the semester.

Cameron Padgett is the Georgia student who’s made speaking requests at Kent and other campuses around the country. His attorney, Kyle Bristow, says he’ll be studying closely how Kent accommodates other groups to see if the university is unconstitutionally discriminating against speech. He also said the May 4 date is important.

“With Padgett and his events, he is interested in peacefully sharing with attendees at his functions his ideas and so I think that would be a most appropriate day to have the event.”

Padgett had indicated he planned to invite white nationalist Richard Spencer to discuss the Kent State shootings and violent left-wing Antifa.