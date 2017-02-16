Why Ditching NAFTA Could Hurt America's Farmers More Than Mexico's

Garland Reiter is one of the people behind the rise in imported food from Mexico.

His family has been growing strawberries in California for generations and selling them under the name Driscoll's. Today, it's the biggest berry producer in the world.

In the early 1990s, the Reiter family started growing strawberries and raspberries in Mexico, in addition to California. It found regions in Mexico where the climate allowed them to grow the fruit — especially raspberries — during seasons of the year when it hadn't been feasible back home. "Our move really was for year-round product, and quality," says Reiter, who is executive chairman of Reiter Associated Cos.

The North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect at that same time, in 1994. But that's coincidence, Reiter says; NAFTA had very little to do with the move into Mexico. "To tell you the truth, we paid minimal attention to that," he says.

Many U.S. fruit and vegetable growers have made the same move over the past two decades. They've all done it to expand their growing season, and also to cut costs. Farmworkers in Mexico get paid very little, compared with workers in the U.S.

Reiter says that when he got to Mexico and met his Mexican partners, he discovered another reason to locate there. "They're farmers. They want to be farmers. That is their industry," he says. There's excitement about new fruit varieties, and new methods of growing crops.

Since 1992, raspberry exports from Mexico to the U.S. have gone from zero to $500 million each year. The increase in strawberry exports is similar. Total Mexican shipments of fruits and vegetables to the U.S. have increased by nine times over the last 25 years, to $12 billion a year. People in the industry say most of that increase is a result of U.S. companies setting up production in Mexico.

President Trump's criticism of trade with Mexico has unsettled the industry. He has talked about possibly taxing imports from Mexico or renegotiating NAFTA. Mexican officials have threatened to retaliate against American exports.

But Reiter says such moves would just force Americans to pay a little more for Mexican fruit. It wouldn't bring production back to the U.S.

"If you look at the magnitude of the investment in Mexico, there's no way that's coming back to California," he says. "There's absolutely no way."

He'll keep growing in Mexico, in part because it would be hard for Americans to replace Mexican production with fresh berries from somewhere else.

Yet the situation on the other side of the trade equation, for U.S exports to Mexico, is considerably different.

Those exports also have grown dramatically, but a lot of them are commodities that Mexico could buy from other places, such as corn, soybeans and dairy products.

"Mexico is the No. 1 buyer of U.S. dairy products in the world," says John Wilson, senior vice president of Dairy Farmers of America, a cooperative with 14,000 dairy farmer members.

American dairy farmers have come to rely on exports in recent years. About 15 percent of all milk is processed into products for export. Wilson's cooperative, for instance, has a plant in Portales, N.M., that receives milk from big dairy farmers in the eastern part of that state and dries it into powder. "About 38 million pounds of [milk] powder moved from the plant into Mexico last year," Wilson says. In total, the U.S. exports about $500 million worth of milk powder to Mexico annually. That's up more than 10 times from 20 years ago.

The U.S. also exports billions of dollars' worth of corn, soybeans and pork. And NAFTA is really important for most of those exports. It allows products to enter Mexico duty-free and makes American commodities just slightly cheaper than the competition, such as milk powder from New Zealand.

"Pennies do matter in the milk business," Wilson says. "It's a very competitive business worldwide, and the presence or absence of a tariff can make or break a deal."

Wilson says he doesn't know exactly how much it would cost American dairy farmers if Mexico bought less of their milk powder. "We don't even like to speculate about that," he says. But it certainly would hurt.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

The trade of food between the U.S. and Mexico has exploded over the past 15 years. Mexican fruit and vegetables come here while things like American corn and milk powder go the other way. President Trump has talked about restricting imports from Mexico, but when it comes to food, policies like that could hurt the American companies more than the Mexican ones. NPR's Dan Charles explains why.

DAN CHARLES, BYLINE: Garland Reiter is one of the people behind the rise in imported food from Mexico. His family's been growing strawberries in California for generations, selling them under the name Driscoll's. In the early 1990s, they started growing strawberries and raspberries in Mexico. It let them grow the fruit during seasons of the year when they couldn't do it back home.

GARLAND REITER: Our move really was for year-round product and quality.

CHARLES: Right around that same time, the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, went into effect. But Reiter says that's just a coincidence.

REITER: To tell you the truth, we pay minimal attention to that.

CHARLES: Lots of U.S. fruit and vegetable growers have set up production in Mexico. They've done it to expand their growing season or to cut costs. Farm workers in Mexico get paid very little compared to workers in the U.S. Garland Reiter says when he got to Mexico and met some Mexicans, he discovered another reason.

REITER: They're farmers, and they want to be farmers. That is their industry.

CHARLES: For all of those reasons, Mexican exports of fruits and vegetables to the U.S. have increased by nine times over the past 25 years to $12 billion a year. People in the industry say most of that increase comes from U.S. companies setting up production in Mexico. Now President Trump has talked about possibly taxing imports from Mexico or renegotiating NAFTA. But as far as Garland Reiter's concerned, that would just force Americans to pay a little more for Mexican fruit.

REITER: If you look at the magnitude of the investment in Mexico, there's no way that that'll come back into California. There's absolutely no way.

CHARLES: He'll keep growing in Mexico partly because it would be hard for Americans to get all their fresh berries anywhere else. But the other side of the trade equation - U.S. exports to Mexico - is different. A lot of the food products that the U.S. ships to Mexico are commodities that Mexico could buy from other places.

JOHN WILSON: Mexico's the No. 1 buyer of U.S. dairy products in the world.

CHARLES: This is John Wilson, senior vice president of Dairy Farmers of America, a cooperative with 14,000 dairy farmer members. The co-op has a plant that receives milk from big dairy farmers in the eastern part of New Mexico and dries it into powder.

WILSON: About 38 million pounds of powder moved from that plant into Mexico last year.

CHARLES: In total, American exports of milk powder to Mexico add up to half a billion dollars a year. That's up more than 10 times from 20 years ago. The U.S. also exports billions of dollars' worth of corn, soybeans, pork. And for these products, NAFTA is really important. It gets those products into Mexico duty free, which makes American commodities just slightly cheaper than the competition, like milk powder from New Zealand.

WILSON: Pennies do matter in the milk business. It's a very competitive business worldwide, and certainly the absence of a tariff can make or break a deal.

CHARLES: Wilson says, we don't know how much it would cost American dairy farmers if Mexico bought less of our milk powder. We don't even like to speculate about that, he says, but it certainly would hurt. Dan Charles, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE METERS SONG, "CISSY STRUT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.