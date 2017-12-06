Wickliffe City School District Launches NextWork to Link Students and Manufacturers

By 1 hour ago

Interior of a manufacturing plant
Credit WIKIMEDIA

A Northeast Ohio school district is developing a website to connect students with manufacturing jobs in Lake and Geauga counties.

The site, NextWork, allows employers to interact with students by posting job openings and hosting forums to learn more about manufacturing.

Wickliffe Superintendent Joe Spiccia sees the site as a way for students not heading to college to find good-paying jobs.


What we've identified in Lake County is about 8,000 jobs that will need to be filled over the next four or five years from two areas. One, there's some job creation, that's true. But more so, we see the rate of retirement growing very quickly in manufacturing.

Spiccia hopes NextWork will grow beyond manufacturing to other sectors. Wickliffe schools officially launch the site on Dec. 7.

Tags: 
Manufacturing
education
Lake County
Geauga County

Related Content

Warning Of the Next Digital Revolution, Kasich Calls For Educating People With 21st Century Skills

By Oct 10, 2017
Photo of John Kasich
Andy Chow

Ohio wants to be a leader for the automated vehicles industry. But Gov. John Kasich is warning that as the nation prepares for self-driving cars, it must also prepare for some major consequences. 

The state is trying to integrate automated vehicles into its transportation framework. But Kasich, a proponent of automated vehicles, told the Ohio Transportation Engineers Conference that the rise of driverless vehicles can mean a loss of jobs for professional drivers. Kasich says that can be offset if the state starts training for new skills now.

Ohio Lawmakers Propose Computer Science Standards --Not Mandates-- For State Schools

By Apr 1, 2017
photo of computer
SHUTTERSTOCK

Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want schools to be mandated to use them.

The bill from Reps. Rick Carfagna and Mike Duffey would order the state school board to work with teachers, businesses and technology professionals to develop and adopt computer science standards by July 2018, but Carfagna says they won’t be requirements.  