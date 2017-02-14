Win Lawn Tickets for Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Enter a drawing to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, June 14. Send an email with your name and phone number to drawing@wksu.org by Monday, February 20 to be entered in the drawing. CLICK HERE to see more about the concert.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Dave Matthews Band will be taking 2017 off from touring, so Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds are on stage with a stripped down, acoustic show. Renowned for its live shows, Dave Matthews Band ranked as the biggest ticket seller worldwide of the past decade. Lead vocalist/guitarist Dave Matthews released his solo debut, Some Devil, in 2003 and the lead single, “Gravedigger,” won a GRAMMY award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. Tim Reynolds is a self-taught master of the sitar, solo jazz guitar, solo djembe, twelve-string guitar, violin and mandolin, along with his acoustic and electric guitars. As a duo, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds have released three live double-CDs together: Live At Luther College (1999), Live At Radio City (2007) and Live In Las Vegas (2010).

