Win Tickets for Kris Kristofferson at Playhouse Square

Legendary singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson comes to the Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square on Thursday, May 18. Send an email to drawing@wksu.org with your name and phone number for a chance to win one of 5 pair of tickets to this concert. Winners will be drawn on Monday, May 8 at noon.

Kris Kristofferson's story is fairly well known: he had a dream,along with the necessary talent and ambition to become a songwriter. After turning down a teaching position at West Point, the Rhodes Scholar hoped to get his foot in the door of the music business by taking a job as a janitor at Columbia Records. It wasn't long after arriving in Nashville that he was receiving armloads of acclaim and being hailed as one of America's clearest and most important voices, having penned such classics as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Sunday Morning Coming Down," "For the Good Times," and many others. Now Kristofferson has reached living legend status, but that hasn't changed or hindered his skills. This Old Road contains eleven gems that explore love, gratitude, aging, war, and his ever-present theme of freedom. "If you took freedom out of the songs, you'd have very few Kristofferson songs," he laughs.