Win Tickets to See Jason Isbell in Akron

Americana favorite Jason Isbell returns to Akron's Goodyear Theatre with The 400 Unit on Wednesday, August 30. Send an email to drawing@wksu.org with your name and phone number for a chance to win one of 5 pair of tickets to this concert. Winners will be drawn on Monday, May 8 at noon.

Jason Isbell has become one of the most respected songwriters of this era, and when he steps onto the stage with the mighty 400 Unit they become one of the strongest live acts on the road today, captivating audiences worldwide. The 400 Unit features Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass), Amanda Shires (fiddle) and Sadler Vaden (guitar). In March, tickets for a five-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in October sold out in just two hours. This tour is in support of the highly-anticipated album The Nashville Sound.