WKSU Awarded Exciting Knight News Match Challenge Grant

In an effort to counter the effects of “fake news” and unchecked misinformation on social media and beyond, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has established the Knight News Match. WKSU has been named one of 57 specially-chosen non-profit news organizations to participate in this challenge grant program. The Knight News Match promises to match all individual donations up to $1,000 made to WKSU now through Jan 19, 2017, with a cap of $25,000. The goal of the Knight News Match project is to excite the passionate and dedicated community of listeners who turn to WKSU on a regular basis to find reliable, in-depth reporting on events around them and in the world at large. This grant has the powerful potential to encourage first-time donations and allow the station to connect more deeply with a wider group of listeners. Contributions to WKSU of any amount can be made to support the challenge match at http://www.WKSU.org/knightmatch/. WKSU General Manager Wendy Turner says, “This unexpected support helps to shed light on the importance of trustworthy news sources and their essential value to communities. WKSU has earned the trust of Northeast Ohio with its decades-long commitment to fact-based enterprise reporting that serves the public interest. We are energized by the opportunity the Knight Foundation has given us and the Akron community!” The Knight Foundation’s objective states: The Knight News Match is a call to action for everyone who believes in quality, trustworthy, in-depth journalism and the role nonprofit news organizations play in building strong communities. It continues the legacy of Knight Foundation’s founders, John S. and James L. Knight, who believed that informed and engaged communities are essential to a healthy democracy.