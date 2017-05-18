WKSU Half-Priced Nights at Blossom 2017

The Cleveland Orchestra invites WKSU members to purchase half-priced tickets for four specially selected concerts during the 2017 Blossom Music Festival. Members will be sent an official form from WKSU by email or postal mail that can be presented with a photo ID at the Severance Hall or Blossom box offices to buy up to eight half-priced tickets for the following performances (this cannot be combined with other offers):

Symphonie Fantastique - Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 PM

Franz Welser-Most, conductor

BEETHOVEN - Symphony No. 2

BERLIOZ - Symphonie fantastique

Beethoven's Seventh - Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 PM

Franz Welser-Most, conductor

MILHAUD - Le Boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]

ROUSSEL - Suite No. 2 from Bacchus and Ariane

Romantic Rachmaninoff - Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 PM

Vasily Petrenko, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

MOZART - Piano Concerto No. 24

RACHMANINOFF - Symphony No. 2

Bolero! - Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 PM

Fabien Gabel, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

Juho Pohjonen, piano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)

SCHMITT - Le Palais Hante [The Haunted Palace]

PROKOFIEV - Piano Concerto No. 1

DEBUSSY - Iberia

RAVEL - Bolero