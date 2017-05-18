WKSU Half-Priced Nights at Blossom 2017

By 31 minutes ago

The Cleveland Orchestra invites WKSU members to purchase half-priced tickets for four specially selected concerts during the 2017 Blossom Music Festival. Members will be sent an official form from WKSU by email or postal mail that can be presented with a photo ID at the Severance Hall or Blossom box offices to buy up to eight half-priced tickets for the following performances (this cannot be combined with other offers):

Symphonie Fantastique - Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Most, conductor
BEETHOVEN - Symphony No. 2
BERLIOZ - Symphonie fantastique

Beethoven's Seventh - Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Most, conductor
MILHAUD - Le Boeuf sur le toit [The Ox on the Roof]
ROUSSEL - Suite No. 2 from Bacchus and Ariane

Romantic Rachmaninoff - Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Vasily Petrenko, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
MOZART - Piano Concerto No. 24
RACHMANINOFF - Symphony No. 2

Bolero! - Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Fabien Gabel, conductor (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
Juho Pohjonen, piano (Cleveland Orchestra debut)
SCHMITT - Le Palais Hante [The Haunted Palace]
PROKOFIEV - Piano Concerto No. 1
DEBUSSY - Iberia
RAVEL - Bolero

Tags: 
WKSU Offer
Cleveland Orchestra
Blossom Music Festival
Blossom

Related Content

Shuffle: The Cleveland Orchestra's New Opera Blends a Hypnotic Score with High-Tech Imagery

By Apr 27, 2017
Pelléas and Mélisande
The Cleveland Orchestra

Opera has been going more high tech in recent years to create an immersive experience and bring in new audiences. The Cleveland Orchestra next week stages an intricate production of "Pelléas and Mélisande."

For this week’s Shuffle, Plain Dealer classical music critic Zach Lewis says the orchestra is taking a much different approach to opera: 