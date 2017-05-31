WKSU Relaunches E-Newsletter and Adds Insight

On June 1, 2017, WKSU launches a redesigned version of its popular E-Notes e-newsletter. The content will remain focused on WKSU programming, station events, behind the scenes information and arts and culture in Northeast Ohio. The newsletter itself is reimagined with a clean, modern look that is mobile-friendly.

To match the new design, WKSU will rename E-Notes. Click HERE to VOTE on a fresh, new name!

In July 2017, WKSU's community newsletter moves to the first and third Tuesdays of each month and a new all-news publication, WKSU Insight, debuts weekly on Thursdays. This newsletter offers the best from WKSU News and the station's partner news organizations.

Click HERE to sign up for WKSU e-newsletters.