Women's Recovery Center of Cleveland Expands Patient Services, Plans for the Future

By 23 minutes ago
  • photo of Lisa Ortiz
    Lisa Ortiz says the Women's Recovery Center has helped her with art therapy. She enjoys drawing eyes since it makes her reflect on her life.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Women’s Recovery Center in Cleveland is expanding its services as more and more patients from Cuyahoga, Lorain and Medina Counties struggle with opioid addiction.

The center’s million-dollar expansion has increased patient capacity by 75 percent, and they’re also planning to offer on-site detox, five days a week.

The center is located in a non-descript strip mall -- once a large convenience store -- not far from the Cleveland Zoo. Lisa Ortiz comes by a few times a week for classes to help maintain her sobriety. The mother of four has been heroin-free for three years, and uses art therapy, which she describes as, “calm, relaxed, happy – I love doing it.”

The lifelong Clevelander proudly displays a heart-shaped collage she made with her classmates.

“We rolled some magazine pages up and we stick it on the heart and make things with it [such as] the sun [or] the ocean,” she says.

Ortiz is among the 60 percent of patients at the center who are there for opioid abuse.

Added capacity
Mary Jane Chichester, executive director of the center, says previously there were waiting lists of up to four weeks. Now, she says they can offer some services that are become harder to get as the number of beds at inpatient centers decreases.

“We actually are starting what’s called a ‘non-medical detox’ to be able to address having women come here and detox on-site, five days per week," says Chichester. "And so we can work with them on making sure that they get proper nutrition, hydration, art therapy, case management [and] those kinds of things.”

Chichester adds that she’s already planning for $200,000 in exterior improvements to the building, including lighting upgrades, fencing, and a playground for patients under 12.

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Lisa Ortiz
Mary Jane Chichester
Women's Recovery Center
Sen. Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Akron Children's Hospital Launches Addiction Treatment Program

By Jun 7, 2018
photo of Michelle Bestic, Lea Heidman, Brian Malone, Dr. Sarah Friebert
AKRON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Akron Children’s Hospital is starting a new addiction treatment program, which will centralize many of its services that assist young people with substance-abuse issues.

The program’s start-up is being funded by $800,000 in donations, including $300,000 from a family who lost their 21-year-old daughter to opioid addiction.

Ohio Schools Stock Overdose Reversing Drug

By Ashton Marra Apr 11, 2018
IDEASTREAM

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued an advisory, encouraging more Americans to carry the overdose reversing drug naloxone. It comes in the form of an injection or a nasal spray, known as Narcan, and is regularly carried by firefighters, EMTs and police officers. The antidote is also becoming more and more common in Ohio schools.

BioEnterprise Teams With Accenture to Find Private Sector Solutions to the Opioid Crisis

By Apr 2, 2018
Photo of the Global Center
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU public radio

Cleveland’s biomedical leaders are looking at how the private sector can help fight the opioid epidemic.

Local business development group BioEnterprise is teaming with the international consulting firm Accenture to help health care providers find ways to improve addiction treatment and prevention.

CEO Aram Nerpouni says while lawmakers and law enforcement have so far led the response to the opioid crisis, the private sector needs to assess its role.