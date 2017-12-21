Wooster Rep. Wiggam Introduces a Bill to Impose Higher Penalties in Drug Trafficking Cases

By Dec 21, 2017

Wiggam's bill would boost penalties for sales.
Credit STATE OF OHIO

Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. 

Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam is pushing a bill that he says will accomplish two things in the fight against opioids.

“Ohio’s strategy is missing two key ingredients, deterrents and accountabilities for those who traffic these illegal substances in our communities.”

Wiggam’s bill would increase penalties for trafficking drugs and could mean some people will face mandatory prison terms. But marijuana is excluded from the bill. The legislation is backed by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police as well as other law enforcement officials and county prosecutors.

Tags: 
State Rep. Scott Wiggam
opioids
drug penalties
Drug Crimes

Related Content

Petitions Certified for Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Issue

By Dec 12, 2017
photo of Ohio Ballot Board
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Backers of a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment that would release low-level drug offenders from jail and direct money to treatment instead has cleared one hurdle. 

The amendment is meant to reduce the number of people locked up in state prisons by reducing nonviolent drug crimes to misdemeanors. It would also allow offenders to get credit for time served in treatment instead. And it would also direct state money saved from a smaller prison population into drug-treatment programs.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Pushes Billion Dollar Plan to Fight Opioids

By Nov 10, 2017
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor - who is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year - is pushing a plan to deal with opioids that some consider unusual, especially given her opposition to Medicaid expansion.