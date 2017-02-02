Would You Be Ready To Save Someone's Life With Narcan?

By Feb 2, 2017

Narcan kits like these are available for free at most county health departments
Credit Amanda Rabinowitz / WKSU

Narcan (also known as Naloxone) is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug. Narcan blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and quickly restores breathing. 

Last year, Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed legislation that expands the use of Narcan, making it available to schools, homeless shelters, halfway houses and treatment centers.

It also requires thousands of pharmacy technicians to be registered by the state. Here's a list of Ohio pharmacies that now offer antidote without a prescription.

You can pick up a free Narcan kit from many county health departments through Project DAWN.

Here's an instructional video and answers to questions from a recent Narcan training session at the nonprofit Akron Say No to Dope facility in Kenmore, conducted by Summit County Health Department's Project DAWN:

