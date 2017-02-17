Young Palestinians React To Trump's Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

This week, when President Donald Trump hosted the Prime Minister of Israel, he said there could be ways to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict other than the two-state solution, a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Those comments worried many young Palestinians who fear they will not see an independent homeland. NPR's Joanne Kakissis reports from the West Bank.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: The campus of Birzeit University sits on a hill just outside the Palestinian city of Ramallah. There are women in headscarves and blue jeans and men showing each other videos on their smartphones. I meet electrical engineering student Amjad Hasan. He says he saw President Trump's press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu online. He's upset with Trump.

AMJAD HASAN: He talk about Israel like it's a victim. He didn't seem to care about Palestinians.

KAKISSIS: Hassan's 22, and he says Trump just confirms what he's always suspected about American leaders.

HASAN: He doesn't seems to know anything about the reality of the conflict here. He only sees what Israel wants him to see.

KAKISSIS: Mohamed Abed, a 19-year-old finance student, says Trump does not see that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are hurting Palestinians.

MOHAMED ABED: We can't say, like, the settlements are, like, getting closer to our houses. And they have to search for a solution for that. Problems are getting, like, bigger over here.

KAKISSIS: I ask Abed and his friend Basel Nader, an accounting student, if they recognize Israel as a country.

ABED: No.

BASEL NADER: Of course no. It's even not their home.

KAKISSIS: This is exactly what many Israelis fear. They do not want to grant statehood to a people who don't recognize Israel's right to exist. These students say they would accept Israel if it would give Palestinians rights in a two-state deal. Now they think they might have to fight for that.

ABED: We tried everything. We tried negotiating. I think we can't take our rights in that way.

NADER: The hard way.

KAKISSIS: But violence will lead nowhere, says Ghassan Khatib. He's a political science professor at Birzeit and a former spokesman for the Palestinian Authority. He supports a two-state deal.

GHASSAN KHATIB: It's still the only way for settling this conflict.

KAKISSIS: He worries about a war in Gaza where the militant group Hamas is at the helm.

KHATIB: I think the happiest in the world to hear what we heard in this press conference were Hamas because they have been always saying that this peaceful two-states approach is not going to work.

KAKISSIS: Some Palestinians see Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett as the winner after Trump's lack of enthusiasm in negotiations. Bennett leads the pro-settler Jewish Home Party. He told Israel's army radio that Trump signified a new era.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NAFTALI BENNETT: (Speaking Hebrew).

KAKISSIS: He said, quote, "the Palestinian flag has been replaced by an Israeli flag." Settlers, however, are only a fraction of Israelis. A poll conducted by an Israeli university and a Palestinian Research Center showed a slight majority of Israelis still support a two-state deal.

(CROSSTALK)

KAKISSIS: About 44 percent of Palestinians do as well, including 20-year-old Khadeja Ghawamneh, whom I meet in Birzeit University's cafeteria. She stands near a poster of Yasser Arafat.

KHADEJA GHAWAMNEH: (Speaking Arabic).

KHADEJA GHAWAMNEH: (Speaking Arabic).

KAKISSIS: "I do not see any options," she says. "We've started this journey to our own state. Let's finish it." Joanna Kakissis, NPR News, The West Bank.