Youngstown Tries to Attract a New Air Carrier

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hopes to begin offering passenger service to Baltimore and Detroit as early as January.

Southern Airways Express is the front runner among three carriers interested in working with the airport. Allegiant Air ended Youngstown flights in January. Allegiant had been at the airport for 11 years.

The Southern flights would use nine-seat turboprop planes.

Youngstown-Warren Aviation Director Dan Dickten says the new carrier could lower traveling costs for nearby residents.

Dan Dickten

Prices for one-way tickets will range between $60 and $200. Other contenders are SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines.