Youngstown's New Mayor Prepares To Carry Foward With Amphitheater Project

Youngstown’s Riverfront Park and Amphitheater project is getting under way with the coming of the New Year, and so is its oversight by a new administration in City Hall.

Brown on the link between the Covelli and riverfront to downtown Youngstown

Tito Brown took office as Youngstown’s 51st mayor last week. This week he is making time for his first formal update on the $12 million public space development that he is inheriting.

“There’s weekly meetings that happen for progress. And Thursday they have a meeting, so I’m going to get my briefing.

"But what I’ve always made sure that I maintain is that I don’t want it to be where we ask the voters for more money. Our money has already been invested in there so we need to get the private investment in there. ...

"There were some things that came across my desk the other day, sewer lines and things that are necessary in the area.”

Brown, who says he does believe the project can be good for the city, if handled properly, has long raised questions about it. He's especially questioned the planning over the past two years.