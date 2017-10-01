Your Voice Mahoning Valley Hosts Community Conversations on Opioid Crisis

News outlets in Northeast Ohio focusing on the opioid crisis are going to be hosting community meetings with residents in October to talk not just about the problem but possible solutions to the epidemic. It's free to attend these conversations hosted by Your Voice Mahoning Valley, but tickets are recommended. Sign up here.

Youngstown

Oct. 22: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, 2105 Oak Hill Ave.

Warren

Oct. 23: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Warren YWCA, 375 N Park Ave.

Struthers

Oct. 24: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mauthe Park Multipurpose Center, Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St.