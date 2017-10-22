YSU Considers 6 Percent Tuition Hike for 2018 Freshman

By Ashton Marra 9 hours ago

Youngstown State University will be raising their tuition rates

Youngstown State University is considering increasing tuition and fees for next year’s freshman class, despite a two-year tuition freeze approved by lawmakers in the state's current budget.

The university is relying on a 2013 law to implement a 6 percent increase for students who enroll next fall; the university would then freeze that rate, guaranteeing the class would pay the same price through their four years of school.

“YSU has one of the lowest tuition rates in the state of Ohio, and we are definitely constrained in our ability to invest in our workforce,"  said Youngstown State Vice President for Finance and Business Operations Neal McNally. "We are limited in our ability to invest in student services.”

'If we implement this tuition-guarantee program, in four or five years ... we will have to be managing four or five different tuition rates.'

YSU’s annual tuition for the 2016-2017 school year was $8,317, the lowest among Ohio’s comprehensive public universities. Youngstown defines that as the 11 schools that offer bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees. Youngstown's tuition rate for that school year was also about $6,000 less than the highest in the state, Miami University of Ohio.

Other schools trying the model
Ohio higher education institutions can implement the 6 percent increase once under state law. After that, tuition and fees for incoming classes can only be increased by the rate of inflation on the Consumer Price Index-- about 2 percent.

Ohio University, Ohio State, and Miami have also created tuition-guarantee programs. McNally said YSU is looking to those schools for advice about how to implement its own program.

One pitfall, McNally said, is that the guarantee program complicates the tuition payment process for both the university and students themselves.

“If we implement this tuition-guarantee program, in four or five years from today, we will have to be managing four or five different tuition rates for each different cohort. So that adds a lot of complexity," he said.

Families sending multiple students to the school, McNally said, could end up paying different prices depending on the year each started at the university.

McNally said the Youngstosn plan will be submitted to the state Department of Higher Education for approval as soon as this week, and to the university’s Board of Trustees in December.

Youngstown State University
tuition
college affordability
Neal McNally

Report Says Soaring Education Costs Will Hurt Ohio's Economic Future

By Feb 9, 2017
photo of William Doyle
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new study shows Ohio ranks in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability, and that just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary degree. The author of the report also says if the state doesn’t do more to fix the problem soon, Ohio will fall further behind economically.

Sen. Brown, Rep. Fudge Hosts College Affordability Roundtable with Secretary of Education

By Aug 19, 2016
Sherrod Brown
WKSU FILE PHOTO

Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Marcia Fudge joined U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. today to hold a roundtable on college affordability.

The discussion took place at Cuyahoga Community College.

The politicians heard stories from college students and community members to discuss policy changes.

Brown says this discussion and the changes recommended are steps toward his goal of two years of free community college for all Americans.

Democrats Call for More College Affordability

By Dec 10, 2015
Progressive Change Campaign Committee logo
Progressive Change Campaign Committee

Democrats around the country plan to talk a lot in the coming months about ways to make college more affordable.  Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s Kayla Wingbermuehle says many Democrats are backing a congressional plan to make college debt free by increasing federal aid to students and lowering higher education costs.

“It was the No. 1  issue that Democrats who didn’t vote last election cycle said would have motivated them to vote if political leaders had been talking about it.”