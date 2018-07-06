Blossom Celebrates 50th Season With Mix of Genres

The summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year. The schedule at Blossom features big names in classical music, Broadway and classic rock.

Blossom’s opening night on July 7 starts with Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. But the 50th season will have a little something for everyone.

"Obviously everyone has different views on what they want to hear. Everybody has different preferences to what they want to attend. And the model for Blossom for many years now has been to try and program a smattering of something that everyone would enjoy," said Illya Gidalevich, artistic administrator for the Cleveland Orchestra.

This month, The Who’s Roger Daltry will team up with the Orchestra in performing the rock opera Tommy.

Six-time Tony award winning actress Audra McDonald will perform Broadway favorites from Rodgers, Sondheim and Bernstein.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will play Bach in a two-hour concert in August.

The 50th season wraps with a live showing of Star Wars: A New Hope backed by the orchestra Labor Day weekend.

