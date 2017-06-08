East Cleveland Faces More Uncertainty as GE Announces It's Selling Nela Park Lighting Division

General Electric will sell its lighting division, raising questions about the future of its historic headquarters in East Cleveland.

The details of the sale

According to a statement from the company, GE is in early discussions with multiple buyers. For now, the employees at Nela Park will stay there. Some are employees of GE Lighting, others of Current, its energy management subsidiary, which is not being sold.

GE’s National Quality Lamp Division moved into Nela Park in 1913. Its Georgian architecture and status as the nation’s first industrial park eventually landed it on the National Register of Historic Places. There is no timeline for the sale.

