Jim Renacci Picks a Cincinnati Councilwoman as His Running Mate

Republican Congressman Jim Renacci has selected a former Procter & Gamble executive and Cincinnati councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor's race. The Wadsworth Republican announced at an event in Cincinnati today he's selected Councilwoman Amy Murray; he plans to introduce Murray in Cleveland later this afternoon.  

Murray, 53, spent 15 years in Asian business development at P&G before forming her own consulting firm, Japan Consulting Group. She was first elected to Cincinnati City Council in 2013. Murray, of Mount Lookout, adds gender and geographic diversity to the Renacci ticket.

He is facing two Republican rivals: Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Attorney General Mike DeWine, who has made former rival and Secretary of State Jon Husted his running mate. Renacci has repeatedly attacked the others as political insiders and embraced President Donald Turmp.

Candidates in the Democratic primary for governor are: former Ohio Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Richard Cordray; current Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill (who plans to resign from the court next month); former Congresswoman Betty Sutton. former state Rep. Connie Pillich; Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

