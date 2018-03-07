Kent State Trustees Approve a $1 Billion, 10-Year Transformation Plan

By 50 minutes ago

This rendering shows what Kent State University President Beverly Warren hopes will be an innovation hub in space that's currently not geared for 21st century learning.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State University’s Board of Trustees today approved a 10-year, $1 billion campus transformation plan, the first since 1996.

The first phase of the plan includes construction of a new College of Business Administration building as part of a new grand entrance to campus.

The $72 million facility would be funded through what Trustee Shawn Riley calls a P-4: a “public-private-philanthropic partnership.”

“You often see public-private partnerships in these types of buildings and then at the same time philanthropy working to raise the dollars. As far as we can tell, we’re the first that have linked them together and gone to our developer candidates and said, ‘As part of your proposal, tell us how you would introduce a philanthropic piece to help us fund the ultimate construction of this building.’”

Those opportunities can include naming rights, creative lease agreements or even donating the building to Kent State in the future, since it would be owned by the developer.

The first phase would draw on $30 million in state funding, $64 million from the school and $127 million from “public-private-philanthropic partnerships.”

University President Beverly Warren says the goal is not only to make the campus more connected to the city, but also to upgrade and expand existing facilities.

“We have outgrown space in Rockwell Hall for our School of Fashion. If we added the expansion, students will come to our third-ranked-in-the-nation School of Fashion. We’ve outgrown our School of Business Administration building, nor do we have the kind of spaces that would attract talent.”

Warren says the school will look at proposals from four developers in mid-April.

Other parts of the transformation plan would upgrade the school of music and Dix Stadium, move traffic to the outskirts of campus and add parking garages, bikeways, and walking trails.

Tags: 
Kent State University
Beverly Warren
Shawn Riley
public-private-philanthropic partnerships

Related Content

Kent State's Estimated Worth to the Region Tops $3 Billion

By Feb 26, 2018
Beverly Warren and Dave Ruller
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Kent State University’s economic impact on northeast Ohio is nearly $3.4 billion a year.  An independent study with those numbers was released Monday by university President Beverly Warren.

President Warren says she believes the numbers show that the university “elevates the quality of life across the entire northeast Ohio region.”And she says the timing of the study is related to Kent State moving forward with long-range fund-raising and major development initiatives.

Akron Public Schools Teams with Kent State on Firestone Career Academy

By Feb 22, 2018
Mark Arehart / WKSU

Akron Public Schools announced it’s expanding its college and career academies through a partnership with Kent State University.

Kent State Trustees Look To The Future

By Oct 1, 2016
Aeronautics & Technology Building
Kent State University

Kent State’s Board of Trustees met Friday and set major funding and planning initiatives in motion.  It also approved a bonus for university president Beverly Warren.  The Board convened at the Aeronautic & Technology Building, opened last year on the Science Corridor of the Kent main campus.