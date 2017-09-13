Ohio Carries Out Execution of Convicted Killer Garry Otte

By Sep 13, 2017

Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio has executed a second convicted killer with a three-drug mixture that was first tried in July. But the condemned inmate’s lawyer says there may have been a problem this time.

45 year old Gary Otte of Indiana died at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville about 31 minutes after his execution began. Jim Province of the Toledo Blade has witnessed executions before, including a problematic one in 2006. Province says Otte apologized for his crimes, sang a hymn, and then didn’t move after the drugs took effect.

“I saw no problems. From the time he stopped breathing, which would have been when the second drug took effect, there was no movement on his part whatsoever. But one of his attorneys had the opinion that he was not sufficiently under enough not to experience pain from the second two drugs. So she tried to get a hold of a judge after the process had started, without success.”

Otte’s attorney Carol Wright says she believes Otte was suffering from respiratory distress. Otte’s family and relatives of his two victims were among the witnesses but did not speak.

Tags: 
Executions
Death Penalty
Gary Otte

Death-Penalty Opponents Try to Stop Ohio's Second Execution in Six Weeks

By Sep 11, 2017
outside of a prison
Daniel Konik

Ohio’s second execution in two months is set to proceed on Wednesday. Gary Otte of Indiana is scheduled to be executed for two murders in Parma in 1992. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, those opposed to capital punishment says they’re not done fighting.

Ohio Has More Executions Scheduled Than Any Other State In the Next Three Years

By Jul 27, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An outspoken critic of the death penalty says -- though yesterday’s lethal injection of Ronald Phillips was problem-free -- he worries that won’t be the case with the more than two-dozen executions scheduled over the next three years.

Ohio Executes Its First Inmate in 3 1/2 Years

By Jul 27, 2017
Southern Ohio Correctional Facility
DAN KONIK / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday). Ronald  Phillips of Akron was sentenced to die 23 years ago, and the latest 3 ½ year delay in his execution and others followed a legal battle triggered by a questionable lethal injection in 2014. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, this execution seemed to have a very different result.