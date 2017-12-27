Ohio Medicaid Will Cover Acupuncture in 2018

Ohio is expanding Medicaid coverage for acupuncture. Last fall it began approving payment for the non-drug pain treatment if it was provided by medical doctors.

But thousands more practitioners will be included in the New Year.

The Ohio Medicaid Department changes policy on acupuncture

Under the new rules, up to 30 acupuncture treatments a year by chiropractors can be covered.

Warren area Chiropractor Patrick Ensminger says the changes involving his profession arise from the Opioid crisis; and national healthcare agencies advising a switch away from addictive drugs and toward non-pharmaceutical pain management.

“It has led to the recognition that acupuncture is largely provided by doctors of chiropractic in the state of Ohio. So the Department of Medicaid was quite open to making this measure in effect Jan. 1, 2018.”

Ohio’s Department of Medicaid also approved certified acupuncturists for coverage in 2018.