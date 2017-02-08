Ohio Moves Toward Changing Old Regulations That Keep Most Drones Out of Parks

By 13 hours ago
  • NASA test drone
    Drone in flight test
    NASA Langley / NASA website

Regulations that predates drone technology have kept the technology mostly out of most parks, until now. But there's a move to change that.  

The big public parks are all but drone-free. Years ago, due mostly to the model airplanes and rockets of the time, park authorities across the state and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks, banned small, powered-flying devices. Since that’s basically what most modern non-military drones are, they’re covered by those rules.

StarkParks Sippo Lake Park
Credit StarkParks

But StarkParks Director Bob Fonte says there's recently been a move toward amending policies so that park staff can use drones.

“We do take advantage of the technology, surveying plant invasive species or wildlife surveys.  We don’t want to disturb our park users any more than we want someone else to disturb them. So we’re using it in a real strategic manner.”

Font says special training and FAA certification is required for the personnel who fly the drones.

Tags: 
FAA drone regulations
Stark Parks
Bob Fonte
drones

Related Content

5 Things To Know: FAA Task Force Recommends A Drone Registry

By Nov 23, 2015

The Consumer Technology Association forecasts that 400,000 drones will be sold in the United States this holiday season. That's not to mention the commercial drones being developed by Google (now known as Alphabet), Amazon, Wal-Mart and others.

Cleveland City Council Passes Drone Legislation

By Apr 26, 2016
picture of a drone in flight
WKYC

Cleveland City Council has passed legislation which would help the Federal Aviation Administration enforce its restrictions on flying drones within city limits.

2 Strangers And A Drone Help Rescue Veteran Trapped By N.C. Flooding

By Oct 12, 2016

In this unlikely tale, two strangers and a drone played crucial roles in rescuing a man trapped in his flooded home in Hope Mills, N.C.

Drone photographer Quavas Hart decided to take his drone out on Sunday to capture images of some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew.

"I happened to come across this neighborhood that was completely submerged in water," Hart tells The Two-Way. He posted a picture on Twitter showing the dramatic scene of a cul-de-sac with floodwaters up to the eaves of the roofs.