Ohio's Congressional Delegation Promotes Ravenna for Nation's Third Missile-Defense Base

  Main entrance to Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
Most of Ohio’s Congressional delegation has signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis calling for Camp Ravenna to be picked as the location for the East Coast missile defense base.

Sen. Rob Portman says the new site is needed, citing the threat from countries such as North Korea, Iran and Russia.

“We’ve got to bolster our defenses. And adding this third ground base interceptor site east of the Mississippi is an important part of that strategy. We think we’re ideally suited to house that site, and we have a lot of support from the community and we have a good cost-efficient and effective location to be able to use for this purpose," Portman said.

Portman says Camp Ravenna’s size, its location and the community support in the area make it the prime location.

Portman says the site would also bring jobs and economic development to the region.

