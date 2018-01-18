Ohio's Largest On-line Charter School, ECOT, Cuts Ties With Its Founder

By 9 hours ago

This week marked the end of the semester at Ohio’s largest online charter school. But the future of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow remains unclear. The school is offering a plan to the Ohio Department of Education to stay open through the end of the year. 

The ECOT sign.
Credit KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

ECOT has told the Ohio Department of Education it will cut off ties to its founder Bill Lager and suspend payments it makes to Lager’s company Altair Learning Management.

And ECOT confirms it has secured a bond which might help in its appeal to keep its sponsor.

The school is fighting to get its sponsor back and disputing the collection of millions of dollars by the state. And ECOT says it wants to prevent displacing the 12,000 students it claims are enrolled, 2,287 of whom are set to graduate.

The Ohio Department of Education says at this point it’s closely monitoring the interaction between ECOT and its sponsor.

Tags: 
ECOT
Bill Lager
Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
charter schools
Online charter schools

Related Content

More Bad News for Ohio's Largest Online Charter School

By Jan 11, 2018
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school could be in danger of closing in the near future with the news that the school is losing its sponsor. This is just the latest domino to fall for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, which has been battling financial and regulatory issues for years now.

ECOT’s sponsor, the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, will suspend the school’s operation sometime next week.

Ohio Supreme Court Sets Date for ECOT Funding Case

By Jan 2, 2018
photo of ECOT board president Andrew Brush
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A final end to the legal battle involving the state and its largest online charter school is coming closer. The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in the case filed by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Lawmakers Consider Defining a Full-Time Student Following the Battle over Millions in ECOT Funding

By Ashton Marra Dec 26, 2017
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House’s Education Committee will consider a bill in the new year to clear-up the state’s definition of a full-time equivalent student. The bill comes as the Ohio Supreme Court continues to consider the appeal of an online school over the issue.

Auditor Says The State Could Force the Sale of ECOT's Assets If It Closes

By Oct 12, 2017
BILL LAGER
KAREN KASLER / WKSU

The state’s largest online charter school said in court filings last week that it will close by January if it’s forced to pay back nearly $80 million to the state from two attendance audits. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the state auditor says that doesn’t mean the bill would be settled.

Charter School Graduation Rates Fall Short of Traditional Public Schools

By Dec 26, 2017
School desks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new study shows the graduation rates of Ohio’s traditional public schools are much better than those of charter schools.

The study shows even when excluding dropout-recovery schools, the four-year graduation rate of charter schools in Ohio is just under 45 percent, faring worse than public schools in Ohio’s six largest cities. Schools in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Akron and Toledo graduated 73 percent of their students.

ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By May 9, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.