Ohio's Sen. Portman Says Those who Depend on Obamacare Needn't Worry

By 4 minutes ago
  • photo of Sen. Rob Portman at the 2016 GOP State Dinner
    Sen. Rob Portman says that Ohioans who depend on Medicaid expansion or exchanges should not worry about the potential repeal of the ACA.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend on it to worry. 

Rob Portman was among some moderate Senate Republicans who backed an amendment to slow down a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He now says repeal and replacement of key components can happen simultaneously.

“People should not be worried who are on the exchanges or have Medicaid expansion coverage in Ohio because that will not be eliminated. It will be transitioned into something new.”

President-elect Donald Trump has said he has his own repeal and replace plan. He says he’ll make his plan public as soon as Tom Price, his nominee for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is confirmed.

Tags: 
ACA
Sen. Rob Portman
Medicaid
Donald Trump

Related Content

Conservative Think Tank Criticizes Gov. Kasich's Medicaid Expansion Decision

By Jul 6, 2016
John Kasich
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A conservative think tank that’s been opposed to Medicaid expansion is sounding off on reports that the state may face a billion dollar problem in the next budget, set to be introduced in January. 

Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid expansion included a sales tax on Medicaid managed care organizations, which has brought in a billion dollars in tax revenue and matching federal money.

Trump Promises To Repeal Obamacare, Meets With Architect Of The Law

By editor Dec 16, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST: