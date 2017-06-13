Statehouse Protest Draws on New TV Show to Protest Bill Banning Some Abortions

By 13 minutes ago

Protestors in the Statehouse rotunda.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There was a silent yet visible demonstration at the Statehouse Tuesday as a bill that would ban an abortion procedure was introduced in committee. More than a dozen women dressed as characters from a well-known dystopian novel showed up as the Senate judiciary committee considered the legislation.

 


They wore long scarlet robes and large white hoods that dwarfed their faces. Some were pregnant themselves. And the women sat without speaking in the front row of a Statehouse hearing room as two Republican state senators introduced the bill to ban the dilation and extraction procedure commonly used in abortions past 12 weeks of pregnancy. Jaime Miracle of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says the women were dressed like those in the popular book and television series “The Handmaid’s Tale”, in which a militarized government strips women of their rights and freedom and requires some to become surrogates against their will.

“Just like in "The Handmaid's Tale" where women are forced to give birth without their consent, Ohio is rapidly becoming more and more where we create different classes of women ……women who have access to the abortion care they need and have choices….and women of color and low income women who just don’t have that same access.”

 Katie Franklin with Ohio Right to Life, which backs the bill, criticizes the silent demonstration.

 “It’s a really important conversation that needs to be had here in Ohio and across the country and unfortunately, today’s demonstration is a total distraction of that. It’s a total mockery of that.”

Franklin, who is 28 weeks pregnant herself, says it’s difficult for think about the abortion procedure that she describes as “dismemberment.”

  “I think the important take away is that dismemberment abortions are happening nearly three thousand times every year in Ohio.”

Women dressed as handmaids listen to sponsors testify (Sen Matt Huffman speaking as fellow sponsor Steve Wilson looks on.)
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  None of the women who were dressed as handsmaids spoke at the hearing because it was sponsor testimony only. But NARAL’s Miracle says she thinks their mere presence made an impact.

“Sometimes the most powerful protest is the silent protest.” 

The “Handmaid’s Tale” protest has also been used by abortion rights groups in Texas and Missouri in the past

 

Tags: 
Abortion
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Ohio Right to Life

Related Content

Pro-Life Groups Push a Bill That Would Ban Most Second Trimester Abortions

By May 8, 2017
photo of Ohio Right to Life and NARAL Pro-Choice logos
OHIO RIGHT TO LIFE/NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

State lawmakers are considering a new bill that would ban a procedure commonly used in second trimester abortions.

Ohio Right to Life's Katie Franklin says the No. 1 goal of her organization this year is to ban the procedure that the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says was used in 3,000 abortions in Ohio in 2015.

GOP-Dominated Ohio Legislature Is Expected to Take Up Abortion Bans

By Karen Kasler & Jo Ingles Feb 12, 2017
Ohio Right to Life logo
Ohio Right to Life / Ohio Right to Life

The Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century, is expected to take up a raft of anti-abortion bills that fell short last session.

A bill that prohibits and abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis is among the first expected to be reintroduced into the state Legislature, according to Ohio Right to Life. Also expected is a measure that would require humane burial or cremation of fetal remains.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signed Abortion Ban That He Said He Wouldn’t

By Feb 6, 2017
John Kasich
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement last week about a pair of abortion-related bills from last year’s lame-duck legislative session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill.”