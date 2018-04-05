Strong Towns, Knight Foundation Team Up to Review Akron's Financial Stability

  • photo of Kenmore, Ohio mural submission
    Strong Towns is looking for input from residents in Akron, including in the Kenmore neighborhood.
    CALEB ARONHALT

A national non-profit group focused on getting people to think about how their cities are built and what makes them strong is bringing their focus to Akron.

Strong Towns is teaming up with the Knight Foundation for a yearlong effort looking at what it takes for the city to be economically stable. 

Kyle Kutuchief is the Knight Foundation’s Program Director in Akron.  He says local leaders in Akron’s Middlebury, Kenmore and North Hill neighborhoods will help drive the conversation.

“The quality of leaders that we have in our neighborhoods is quite impressive. The people that Strong Towns will be working with, I think is going to make a big difference.”

The president of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn, will speak at a public meeting at the Akron Civic Theater on April 17. 

