Summit County Sherriff Pushes Zero Tolerence Policy on Threats

The Summit County Sheriff’s office is pushing a zero tolerance policy when it comes to threats against schools.

Sheriff Steve Barry says his office is taking a proactive approach addressing threats discovered online or left on school grounds.

Sheriff Barry on zero tolerance policy

“Know that whatever you’re putting on social media or saying to other people if it contains subject matter or communication that people would take in a manner of harm to someone else or groups of others we’re going to take it serious no matter what the thought behind it is, we’re going to take it seriously,” said Barry.

He says every incident is investigated before any action is taken.

If the threat is proved credible, the charges could range from inducing panic to domestic terrorizing.

Barry hopes their zero tolerance policy will cut down on the number of threats. He encourages anyone who is aware of a threat to report it to the local authorities.