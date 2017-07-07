Taylor Answers Questions About Kasich and Opioids in Her Official Campaign Launch for Governor

By 1 hour ago

Taylor says she hasn't been afraid to cross the governor when she disagrees with him, but won't take such disputes public.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Months after she made it clear she would be running for governor, Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor made it official. As WKSU’S M.L. Schultze reports, she did so in an increasingly rare political forum: an event where the public could – and did – ask some challenging questions.

When Mary Taylor told more than 100 people at the City Club of Cleveland that she’s officially running to succeed John Kasich, she got a standing ovation. But she also was pressed on how she differentiates herself from Kasich – whom some conservative Republicans criticize for embracing Medicaid expansion and for not embracing Donald Trump. Taylor responded that she’s her own person – politically and personally.

“I haven’t always agreed with this governor but I respect the man and I respect the position and my disagreements came behind closed door. And any conversation that I had with him where he knew that he and I were not on the same page, are discussions behind closed doors and that’s where they’ll remain, for the most part.’

As Taylor was making her announcement, one of her primary opponents, Congressman Jim Renacci, was tweeting a graphic mocking the other three -- Taylor, Secretary of State John Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine -- for playing musical chairs with their statewide political offices. 

Experience, painful and otherwise
Taylor tried to differentiate herself from the others as well by citing personal and professional experience: as head of the state's effort to cut regulations, opposing the Affordable Care Act and in talking about the opioid crisis.

Last month, Taylor revealed that both her adult sons struggled with addiction and are in recovery. In today’s speech, she called for a comprehensive approach to fighting the crisis that includes prosecuting dealers and shutting down drug imports.

“It’s comprehensive treatment, too. And I can tell you, having personally been through it, 30-day programs aren’t enough. It’s a brain disease and it should be treated as a brain disease.”

Taylor took a swipe at one of her likely primary opponents, DeWine, who recently sued the manufacturers of painkillers. She said hiring lawyers won’t solve the problem. 

Tags: 
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
Congressman Jim Renacci
Secretary of State Jon Husted
Attorney General Mike DeWine
election 2018

Related Content

2018 Governor Hopefuls Weigh in on Ohio's Opioid Lawsuit and Ongoing Crisis

By Jun 1, 2017
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Attorney General Mike DeWine’s lawsuit against five drug companies is drawing mixed reactions from candidates for governor in 2018.

DeWine filed suit against the five drug companies, saying they deceived doctors and Ohioans about how addictive their painkillers are.

Ohio Democratic Party Predicts Rough Road Ahead for DeWine's Gubernatorial Bid

By Jun 26, 2017
photo of David Pepper
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of Ohio’s Democrats says the announcement by Attorney General Mike DeWine that he’ll be a candidate for Governor in the Republican primary is good news for Democrats.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says 2018 is shaping up to be a year when voters are looking for change. And if that holds true, he says it isn’t good news for Attorney General Mike DeWine, a man who has held public office since 1977.

DeWine Finally Confirms the Rumors, Announces Governor Run

By Jun 26, 2017
photo of Mike DeWine
MIKEDEWINE.COM

One of the worst kept secrets in Ohio politics this year was revealed on Sunday, with Mike DeWine launching his campaign for governor and starting a tour of the state.

Ohio Sues Five Big Pharma Companies, Accusing Them of Dumping Opioids on Ohio

By May 31, 2017
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is suing five of the nation’s largest drug companies, blaming them for contributing to the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says five major drug companies have put profits over the safety of Ohioans.