Timken Challenges Ohio's GOP Chair With Help from Trump's Ohio Campaign Chief

Insiders are saying that President-elect Donald Trump wants new leadership at the top of the Ohio Republican Party. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, Trump’s top ally in Ohio is leading the effort to unseat current GOP chair Matt Borges.

A challenger for Matt Borges

The rift between Borges and the Trump campaign is well-known. At times Borges wavered in his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. That included after a leaked video caught Trump talking about his ability to sexually assault women if he wanted to.

Now, Trump’s Ohio campaign director, Bob Paduchik, is doing what he can to help Stark County GOP vice-chair Jane Timken unseat Borges.

“It’s important to have leadership that brings the committee together, [and] that’s able to work with the county chairs," Paduchik said.

Borges has been state party chair for three years. Less than a month before the election, the Trump campaign broke ties with Borges citing what they believed to be a lack of support.