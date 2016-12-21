Timken Challenges Ohio's GOP Chair With Help from Trump's Ohio Campaign Chief

By Dec 21, 2016
  • photo of Borges and Sen. Rob Portman
    Ohio GOP Chief Borges worked hard for Sen. Rob Portman, but was less supportive of Trump, and that's led to a challenge from Jane Timken..
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Insiders are saying that President-elect Donald Trump wants new leadership at the top of the Ohio Republican Party. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, Trump’s top ally in Ohio is leading the effort to unseat current GOP chair Matt Borges.

The rift between Borges and the Trump campaign is well-known. At times Borges wavered in his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. That included after a leaked video caught Trump talking about his ability to sexually assault women if he wanted to.

Now, Trump’s Ohio campaign director, Bob Paduchik, is doing what he can to help Stark County GOP vice-chair Jane Timken unseat Borges.

“It’s important to have leadership that brings the committee together, [and] that’s able to work with the county chairs," Paduchik said.

Borges has been state party chair for three years. Less than a month before the election, the Trump campaign broke ties with Borges citing what they believed to be a lack of support.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Matt Borges
Bob Paduchik
Jane Timken
Ohio GOP

Related Content

Trump's Campaign Chief in Ohio Says He's Targeting Democrats and Independents

By Aug 19, 2016
Trump in Youngstown
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

  

  While the national campaign for Donald Trump is going through another shakeup, his Ohio campaign is settling in. It’s announced the opening of 16 campaign offices around the state and is promising many more. And it’s added senior staff to work with State Director Bob Paduchik. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with Paduchik, who headed up George Bush’s 2000 Ohio campaign and moved over to the Trump campaign in June.

Ohio GOP Chief Borges Faces a Challenge from Stark County's Timken

By Dec 5, 2016
photo of Borges and Sen. Rob Portman
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The head of the Ohio Republican Party is likely to have a challenger to his re-election to that position next month. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges raised concerns about Donald Trump several times, and Trump’s campaign had blasted Borges personally at one point. Former Ohio Republican Party chair Kevin DeWine hinted a few weeks ago that Borges could be in trouble.

Ohio's Electors Unanimously Cast Their Ballots for Donald Trump

By Dec 19, 2016
photo of electors signing in
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There were no surprises inside the Ohio Statehouse today as the state’s 18 electors cast their ballots for Republican President-Elect Donald Trump. But as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, it wasn’t a day without controversy.

When the state’s electors arrived for their noon gathering at the Statehouse, they were greeted by about 200 protesters chanting and carrying mostly hand-made signs. Their message was clear: vote for anyone other than President-elect Donald Trump. Ann Morris of Columbus was among the protesters.